Callinex Mines Inc (TSX:CNX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNX

  • Market CapCAD10.340m
  • SymbolTSX:CNX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA13124L7016

Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc is a mineral exploration company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada.

Latest CNX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .