Callinex Mines Inc (TSX:CNX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNX
- Market CapCAD10.340m
- SymbolTSX:CNX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA13124L7016
Company Profile
Callinex Mines Inc is a mineral exploration company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada.