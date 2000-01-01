Callon Petroleum Co Class A (NYSE:CPEPACL)

North American company
Company Info - CPEPACL

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:CPEPACL
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS13123X4097

Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company generates its revenue from the sale of Oil.

