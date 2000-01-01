Calnex Solutions Ordinary Shares (LSE:CLX)

UK company
Market Info - CLX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLX

  • Market Cap£44.630m
  • SymbolLSE:CLX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMBK7016

Company Profile

Calnex Solutions PLC is a provider of test and measurement solutions for the telecommunications sector. It designs, produces and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization and network emulation. The company offers its equipment to network operators, network providers, systems suppliers, laboratories and network infrastructures.

Latest CLX news

CLX Regulatory news

