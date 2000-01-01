Caltex Australia Ltd (ASX:CTX)
Caltex Australia Ltd is the largest and only Australian-listed petroleum refiner and distributor, with operations in all states and territories. It was a major international brand of Chevron's until that 50% owner sold out in 2015. Caltex recently announced its intention to transition to Ampol branding over the next three years as a result of Chevron terminating its licence to use the brand in Australia. Caltex has operated for more than 100 years. It owns and operates a refinery at Lytton in Brisbane, but closed Sydney's Kurnell refinery to focus on the more profitable distribution/retail segment.Caltex Australia Ltd is an Australia-based transport fuel supplier and convenience retailer company. It is engaged in the business of purchasing, refining, distributing and marketing petroleum products, and operating convenience stores across Australia.