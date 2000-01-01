Calyx Ventures Inc (TSX:CYX.H)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market CapCAD0.950m
- SymbolTSX:CYX.H
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- ISINCA13173G1081
Company Profile
Calyx Ventures Inc is a Canada based software company. It is engaged in the business of selling hash-power to a cryptocurrency hash power broker and is in the development of custom software for enterprises and start-up companies.Calyx Ventures Inc is a technology company. It owns a portfolio of various proprietary intellectual property. The company's subsidiary has created a software platform designed to directly connect businesses to their industry partners and customers.