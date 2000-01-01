Cambian Group (LSE:CMBN)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CMBN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CMBN

  • Market Cap£346.290m
  • SymbolLSE:CMBN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Care
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKXNB024

Company Profile

Cambian Group PLC is a provider of healthcare services in the United Kingdom. It specializes in providing behavioral health services mainly for the children in the United Kingdom.

Latest CMBN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CMBN Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .