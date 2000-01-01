Cambria Africa (LSE:CMB)

UK company
Market Info - CMB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CMB

  • Market Cap£1.850m
  • SymbolLSE:CMB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINIM00B28CVH58

Company Profile

Cambria Africa PLC operates as an investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation through the investment of its capital in Zimbabwe.

