Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LSE:COG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - COG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - COG
- Market Cap£7.010m
- SymbolLSE:COG
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00B8DV9647
Company Profile
Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC is a neuroscience digital health company specialising in the precise measurement of clinical outcomes in neurological disorders.