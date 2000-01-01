Company Profile

Camellia PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. Its operating divisions include Agriculture, Engineering, and Food Service. The company produces tea, edible nuts, citrus, rubber, fruits, and other horticultural products. Camellia generates the majority of its revenue from Agriculture and horticulture segment. The group operates in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, India, Kenya, Malawi, Bangladesh, North America and Bermuda, South Africa, and South America.Camellia PLC is engaged in agriculture and horticulture, engineering, food storage and distribution. Its operatinig divisions are Agriculture, Engineering, and Food Service.