Camellia (LSE:CAM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CAM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CAM
- Market Cap£189.890m
- SymbolLSE:CAM
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINGB0001667087
Company Profile
Camellia PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. Its operating divisions include Agriculture, Engineering, and Food Service. The company produces tea, edible nuts, citrus, rubber, fruits, and other horticultural products. Camellia generates the majority of its revenue from Agriculture and horticulture segment. The group operates in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, India, Kenya, Malawi, Bangladesh, North America and Bermuda, South Africa, and South America.Camellia PLC is engaged in agriculture and horticulture, engineering, food storage and distribution. Its operatinig divisions are Agriculture, Engineering, and Food Service.