Company Profile

With a history that dates back around 150 years, Campbell Soup is now a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded convenience food products, most notably soup. The firm's product assortment includes well-known brands like Campbell's, Pace, Prego, Swanson, V8, and Pepperidge Farm. Following the sale of its international snacking operations, the firm is poised to derive nearly all of its sales from its home turf. Campbell has made a handful of acquisitions to reshape its product mix the past few years, including the tie-up with Snyder's-Lance (completed in March 2018), which stands to enhance its exposure to the faster-growing on-trend snack food aisle, complementing its Pepperidge Farm lineup.Campbell Soup Co operates in the packaged foods industry. The products within its scope include meals and beverages, biscuits and snacks.