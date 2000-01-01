Company Profile

Campine NV is engaged in fire retardancy and concentrates, masterbatches for plastics, PET catalyst, and lead recycling. The company has two operating segments namely Specialty Chemicals and Metals Recycling. It generates maximum revenue from the Metals Recycling segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany and also has a presence in Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, France, Romania, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Other European countries, North America, Asia, and Others Countries.Campine NV is engaged in manufacturing of fire retardancy and concentrates, plastics masterbatches, PET catalysts and lead recycling. Its product portfolio consists of lead products, antimony oxides and fire redundant plastics.