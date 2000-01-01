Camplify Holdings Ltd (ASX:CHL)

APAC company
Market Info - CHL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CHL

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CHL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000153991

Company Profile

Camplify Holdings Ltd is a peer-to-peer digital marketplace platform connecting recreational vehical owners to Hirers. The company has built a platform that connects RV owners and SMEs with a fleet of recreational vehicles.

Latest CHL news

