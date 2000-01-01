Camsing International Holding Ltd (SEHK:2662)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2662
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2662
- Market CapHKD1.249bn
- SymbolSEHK:2662
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINKYG1809X1016
Company Profile
Camsing International Holding Ltd is an investment holding firm, engaged in intellectual properties and brand licensing, manufacturing and sales of printed circuit board assembly and also provides repair and maintenance services, sports events organising.