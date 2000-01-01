Camsing International Holding Ltd (SEHK:2662)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD1.249bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2662
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1809X1016

Company Profile

Camsing International Holding Ltd is an investment holding firm, engaged in intellectual properties and brand licensing, manufacturing and sales of printed circuit board assembly and also provides repair and maintenance services, sports events organising.

