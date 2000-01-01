Company Profile

Camurus AB is a research and development focused pharmaceutical company. It develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of serious and chronic diseases such as opioid addiction, pain, cancer and endocrine diseases. The company has Europe, North America and Other geographical areas geographic segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from North America geographic segment. The company's product pipeline includes CAM2038, CAM2029, CAM2032 product candidates.Camurus AB is a research based pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of specialty medicines, providing patients suffering from serious and chronic disease, with better treatment outcomes and quality of life.