Market Info - CANF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CANF

  • Market Cap$12.520m
  • SymbolAMEX:CANF
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS13471N2018

Company Profile

Can Fite Biofarma Ltd is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops orally bioavailable small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological and ophthalmic diseases.

