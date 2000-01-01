Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc is a Canadian independent, full-service financial services firm, with operates in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. The company offers investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services for its individual, institutional and corporate clients. The company has wealth management offices in located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man and Australia. The company operates its international capital markets division in North America, UK and Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.Canaccord Genuity Group Inc is a Canada-based financial services company. It operates in two segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets.