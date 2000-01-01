Canada Carbon Inc (TSX:CCB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CCB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CCB
- Market CapCAD8.990m
- SymbolTSX:CCB
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA1348281025
Company Profile
Canada Carbon Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of exploration, acquisition and evaluation of mineral properties. Its projects include Miller Graphite Project, Asbury Graphite Project and among others.