Canada Carbon Inc (TSX:CCB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CCB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CCB

  • Market CapCAD8.990m
  • SymbolTSX:CCB
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1348281025

Company Profile

Canada Carbon Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of exploration, acquisition and evaluation of mineral properties. Its projects include Miller Graphite Project, Asbury Graphite Project and among others.

Latest CCB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .