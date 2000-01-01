Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS)

North American company
Company Info - GOOS

  • Market CapCAD5.398bn
  • SymbolTSE:GOOS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1350861060

Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. Its products are sold through select outdoor, luxury and online retailers and distributors.

