Canada Jetlines Ltd (TSX:JET)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JET

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JET

  • Market CapCAD4.220m
  • SymbolTSX:JET
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAirlines
  • Currency
  • ISINCA13526P1027

Company Profile

Canada Jetlines Ltd is a Canada-based airline company. Its principal business activity is the start-up of an ultra-low-cost carrier scheduled airline service.

Latest JET news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .