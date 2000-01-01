Canada Jetlines Ltd (TSX:JET)
- Market CapCAD4.220m
- SymbolTSX:JET
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirlines
- ISINCA13526P1027
Company Profile
Canada Jetlines Ltd is a Canada-based airline company. Its principal business activity is the start-up of an ultra-low-cost carrier scheduled airline service.