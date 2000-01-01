Canada Nickel Co Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:CNC)

North American company
Market Info - CNC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNC

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:CNC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA13515Q1037

Company Profile

Canada Nickel Co Inc is engaged in acquiring and exploring nickel-cobalt sulphide assets. The company holds an interest in the Crawford Nickel Cobalt Sulphide Project.

Latest CNC news

