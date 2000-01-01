Canada Rare Earth Corp (TSX:LL)

North American company
Market Info - LL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LL

  • Market CapCAD8.690m
  • SymbolTSX:LL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1352081063

Company Profile

Canada Rare Earth Corp is a development stage company developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry from the initial mandate of acquiring and exploring mineral property interests.

