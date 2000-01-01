Company Profile

Canada Silver Cobalt Works is a Canadian mining company engaged in the activities such as acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company targets mineralization of cobalt, silver and gold through its projects which include Castle Cobalt Silver Property, Beaver Cobalt Silver Property and Violet Cobalt Silver Property.