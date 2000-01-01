Canada Strategic Metals Inc (TSX:CJC)

North American company
Company Info - CJC

  • Market CapCAD10.900m
  • SymbolTSX:CJC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1352741088

Company Profile

Canada Strategic Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of its various portfolio of graphite projects located throughout Quebec.

