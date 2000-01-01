Canadian Banc Corp Class A (TSE:BK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BK

  • Market CapCAD112.370m
  • SymbolTSE:BK
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA13536V1076

Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp is a mutual fund corporation that invests primarily in a portfolio of common shares of the Canadian chartered banks. Its investment objective is to pay monthly cash dividends.

Latest BK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .