Canadian International Pharma Corp (TSX:CIP.H)

North American company
Market Info - CIP.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CIP.H

  • Market CapCAD0.380m
  • SymbolTSX:CIP.H
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA13615J1084

Company Profile

Canadian International Pharma Corp is a Canada based pharmaceutical company. It is principally engaged in the generic drug manufacturing and distribution business.

Latest CIP.H news

