Canadian Life Companies Split Corp Class A (TSE:LFE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LFE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LFE

  • Market CapCAD57.890m
  • SymbolTSE:LFE
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1362904007

Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp is a mutual fund corporation. It invests primarily in an actively managed portfolio of common shares comprised primarily of four core large capitalization Canadian life insurance companies.

Latest LFE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .