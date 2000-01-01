Canadian Mining Corp (TSX:CNG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNG
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:CNG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA13637A1012
Company Profile
Canadian Mining Corp is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value through the advancement of its assets which include the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona.