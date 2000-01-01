Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI)
Company Profile
Canadian National's railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2018, CN delivered 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN derived CAD 14 billion in revenue by hauling intermodal containers (24% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (19%), grain and fertilizers (17%), forest products (13%), metals and mining (12%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (5%). Other items constitute the remaining revenue.Canadian National Railway Co is engaged in the transport sector. Its primary occupation is the rail and related transportation business.