Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.10 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is an oil and natural gas producers in Western Canada. Its portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.