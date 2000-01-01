Canadian Oil Recovery & Remediation Enterprises Ltd (TSX:CVR)
Company Info - CVR
- Market CapCAD0.850m
- SymbolTSX:CVR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINCA1364241085
Company Profile
Canadian Oil Recovery & Remediation Enterprises Ltd provides oil waste management solutions to the petroleum industry. Its few operating lines include remediating oil-contaminated soil; treating sludge, oil based muds and drilling waste; and oil recovery.