Company Profile

Canadian Oil Recovery & Remediation Enterprises Ltd provides full cycle oil waste management solutions to the petroleum industry. The company's primary customers are in the upstream petroleum sector (oil production and drilling companies) and downstream petroleum sector (oil refinery, transportation and distribution companies). Its operating lines include remediating oil-contaminated soil; treating sludge, oil-based muds and drilling waste; oil recovery; industrial waste management; oil storage tank cleaning; oil and gas engineering, and project management. Soil remediation, sludge treatment and oil recovery are provided by CORRE through its Advanced Recovery Equipment Systems (ARES), which consists of two soil washing plants known as ARES I and ARES II.