Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CP)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market Cap$47.358bn
- SymbolNYSE:CP
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRailroads
- Currency
- ISINCA13645T1003
Company Profile
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 7.3 billion railroad operating on 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2019, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (21%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (9%), fertilizer and potash (9%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is engaged in rail transportation. It provides freight transportation services, logistics solutions, and supply chain expertise in Canada and the United States.