Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CP

  • Market Cap$29.945bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRailroads
  • Currency
  • ISINCA13645T1003

Company Profile

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 7.3 billion railroad operating on 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and in the Midwestern and Northeastern United States; it is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. During 2018, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (17%) coal (9%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandize.Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is engaged in rail transportation. It provides freight transportation services, logistics solutions, and supply chain expertise in Canada and the United States.

Latest CP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .