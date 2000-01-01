Company Profile

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 7.3 billion railroad operating on 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and in the Midwestern and Northeastern United States; it is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. During 2018, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (17%) coal (9%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandize.Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is engaged in rail transportation. It provides freight transportation services, logistics solutions, and supply chain expertise in Canada and the United States.