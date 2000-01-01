Canadian Platinum Corp (TSX:CPC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CPC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPC
- Market CapCAD6.030m
- SymbolTSX:CPC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA1364781049
Company Profile
Canadian Platinum Corp is a Canada-based exploration stage mining company. It is focused on the development of Peter Lake project, Craig Lake project, Whiskey Flat project and Cook Gold project.