Canadian Tire Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSE:CTC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CTC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CTC
- Market CapCAD10.682bn
- SymbolTSE:CTC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINCA1366811034
Company Profile
Canadian Tire sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories, and vehicle fuel through a roughly 1,750-store network of company, dealer, and franchisee-operated locations across Canada. Aside from the namesake banner, stores operate primarily under the Mark’s, SportChek, Party City, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers. The company acquired Helly Hansen, a Norwegian sportswear and workwear brand, in 2018. The firm also operates and holds majority ownership of a financing arm (Canadian Tire Financial Services; 20% owned by Scotiabank) and a REIT (CT REIT; Canadian Tire owns about 70%).Canadian Tire Corp Ltd operates a nationwide store network that sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories. Its stores are branded under the name Mark’s, Sport Chek, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers.