Canadian Tire Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSE:CTC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CTC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CTC

  • Market CapCAD10.682bn
  • SymbolTSE:CTC
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1366811034

Company Profile

Canadian Tire sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories, and vehicle fuel through a roughly 1,750-store network of company, dealer, and franchisee-operated locations across Canada. Aside from the namesake banner, stores operate primarily under the Mark’s, SportChek, Party City, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers. The company acquired Helly Hansen, a Norwegian sportswear and workwear brand, in 2018. The firm also operates and holds majority ownership of a financing arm (Canadian Tire Financial Services; 20% owned by Scotiabank) and a REIT (CT REIT; Canadian Tire owns about 70%).Canadian Tire Corp Ltd operates a nationwide store network that sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories. Its stores are branded under the name Mark’s, Sport Chek, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers.

Latest CTC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .