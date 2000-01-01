Canadian Utilities Ltd Series CC 4.50% (TSE:CU.PR.F)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CU.PR.F
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CU.PR.F
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSE:CU.PR.F
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINCA1367176593
Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Ltd is engaged transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company is also involved in power generation and sales, natural gas gathering, processing, storage and liquids extraction.