CanAlaska Uranium Ltd (TSX:CVV)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CVV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CVV

  • Market CapCAD7.770m
  • SymbolTSX:CVV
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA13708P2017

Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd is engaged in the exploration of uranium, nickel and diamond properties. Its project portfolio includes West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, Athabasca Diamond, Waterbury, Moon, Collins Bay Extension, Mouse Mountain Cu-Au, Patterson, McTavish, Key Lake, Thompson Nickel Belt, Kasmere, and Ruttan area Cu-Zn Project.CanAlaska Uranium Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium properties in Canada. Its projects include Cree East, West McArthur, NW Manitoba among others.

Latest CVV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .