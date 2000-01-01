CanAlaska Uranium Ltd (TSX:CVV)
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd is engaged in the exploration of uranium, nickel and diamond properties. Its project portfolio includes West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, Athabasca Diamond, Waterbury, Moon, Collins Bay Extension, Mouse Mountain Cu-Au, Patterson, McTavish, Key Lake, Thompson Nickel Belt, Kasmere, and Ruttan area Cu-Zn Project.CanAlaska Uranium Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium properties in Canada. Its projects include Cree East, West McArthur, NW Manitoba among others.