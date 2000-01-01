Company Profile

Canarc Resources Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration firm engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource property interests. The company holds interests in various properties which includes New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and FG Gold in Canada, and Fondaway Canyon in the United States.