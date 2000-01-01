Company Profile

Canasil Resources Inc is a mining and mineral exploration company. It has a portfolio of base metal exploration projects in various countries like British Columbia, Canada and Durango and the Zacatecas States, Mexico. Base metals include gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead. The company operates in various countries like Canada, Mexico, however majority of the revenue generated from Mexico. It is in the exploration stage with respect to its interests in mineral properties, which are located in Canada and Mexico. The company currently operates in only one operating segment, that being the mineral exploration industry. The projects of the company are Salamandra Project, Nora Project and many more.