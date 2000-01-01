Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX)
- Market Cap$12.750m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CGIX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS13739U2033
Company Profile
Cancer Genetics Inc is an early-stage diagnostics company which develops, commercializes and provides molecular- and biomarker-based tests and services that enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient.