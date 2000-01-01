Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CGIX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CGIX

  • Market Cap$12.750m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CGIX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS13739U2033

Company Profile

Cancer Genetics Inc is an early-stage diagnostics company which develops, commercializes and provides molecular- and biomarker-based tests and services that enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient.

Latest CGIX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .