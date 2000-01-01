Company Profile

CANCOM SE is a provider of IT infrastructure and IT services in Germany and Austria. Business operations of the company are carried out through Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the U.S.A. The company offers IT architecture, systems integration and managed services. The company managed its businesses in two segments: Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions of which IT Solutions segment contributes the majority of total revenue. Cloud Solutions segment comprises the cloud and shared managed services business, including project related cloud hardware, software, and services business. IT Solutions offers comprehensive support for IT infrastructure and applications.