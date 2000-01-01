Candela Invest SA (EURONEXT:CAND)

European company
Market Info - CAND

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CAND

  • Market Cap€3.420m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CAND
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974298300

Company Profile

Candela Invest SA, formerly Sica Invest SA Ordinary Shares is an investment company that holds & manages minority stakes in small caps companies. It invests in both listed & non-listed entities operating in healthcare, biotechnology & real estate sectors.

