Candela Invest SA (EURONEXT:CAND)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CAND
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CAND
- Market Cap€3.420m
- SymbolEURONEXT:CAND
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINBE0974298300
Company Profile
Candela Invest SA, formerly Sica Invest SA Ordinary Shares is an investment company that holds & manages minority stakes in small caps companies. It invests in both listed & non-listed entities operating in healthcare, biotechnology & real estate sectors.