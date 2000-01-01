Company Profile

Candelaria Mining Corp is involved in the mining business and having gold development and exploration as its primary business activity. Its projects include Caballo Blanco and Pinos district. The firm operates the Caballo Blanco project which also generates the majority of the company revenues.Candelaria Mining Corp is gold development and exploration company. Its projects include Caballo Blanco, Pinos district, KM66 , Guadalcazar, Lucifer and El Gato.