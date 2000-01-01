Canfor Corp Ordinary Shares (TSE:CFP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CFP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CFP

  • Market CapCAD3.300bn
  • SymbolTSE:CFP
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorLumber And Wood Production
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1375761048

Company Profile

Canfor is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States.Canfor Corp is a Canadian integrated forest products company. It engaged in manufacturing and sale of various grades, widths and lengths of lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets. The company also manufactures pulp and paper products.

Latest CFP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .