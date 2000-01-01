Canfor Corp (TSE:CFP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CFP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CFP
- Market CapCAD914.100m
- SymbolTSE:CFP
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINCA1375761048
Company Profile
Canfor is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States.Canfor Corp is a Canadian integrated forest products company. It engaged in manufacturing and sale of various grades, widths and lengths of lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets. The company also manufactures pulp and paper products.