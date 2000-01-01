Cango Inc ADR (NYSE:CANG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CANG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CANG
- Market Cap$2.376bn
- SymbolNYSE:CANG
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS1375861036
Company Profile
Cango Inc is one of the leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. The services primarily consist of - automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and aftermarket service facilitation. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.