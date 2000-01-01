Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp is involved in the development, operations, and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. Its flagship products are Canlan Ice Sports and Burnaby 8 Rinks. The company's ice and field product sales activity generates maximum revenue followed by food and beverage. The company carries business operations in Canada and the United States, of which prime revenue is derived from Canada.