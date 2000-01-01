CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CTST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CTST
- Market Cap$118.010m
- SymbolNYSE:CTST
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA1378002077
Company Profile
CannTrust Holdings Inc provides pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis. It is also engaged in the research, innovation and contribution of evidence-based research regarding the use and efficacy of cannabis.