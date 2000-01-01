Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN)

North American company
Company Info - EIT.UN

  • Market CapCAD1.241bn
  • SymbolTSE:EIT.UN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA13780R1091

Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a Canadian closed-end investment trust. The investment objective of the Fund is to maximize monthly distributions relative to risk and maximize net asset value while maintaining and expanding a diversified portfolio.

